61-year-old injured in Nutbush shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 61-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:30 a.m. on Salem Street.

The victim was found lying in front of the residence between two cars with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police say.

He told police that a vehicle came down Bayliss Avenue and fired multiple shots in the air and toward him.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

