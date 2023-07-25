Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

61-year-old injured in Nutbush shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 61-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:30 a.m. on Salem Street.

The victim was found lying in front of the residence between two cars with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police say.

He told police that a vehicle came down Bayliss Avenue and fired multiple shots in the air and toward him.

The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Monette
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar, suspect released on bond
MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen
MPD investigating threat made against MLGW CEO, family
Kirtis Elkins was reported missing Monday morning near the Benton-Marshall County line.
Inmate escapes during mid-transport restroom break, on the run
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
The suspect at the Valero gas station.
Man wanted for alleged burglary, credit card fraud, identity theft