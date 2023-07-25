61-year-old injured in Nutbush shooting
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 61-year-old man on Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 1:30 a.m. on Salem Street.
The victim was found lying in front of the residence between two cars with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police say.
He told police that a vehicle came down Bayliss Avenue and fired multiple shots in the air and toward him.
The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
