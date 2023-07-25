Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2nd suspect, 15-year-old, charged in murder of Memphis teen

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals captured a 15-year-old from Memphis who was wanted by the Memphis Police Department in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left a teenager dead and several others injured earlier in the month.

On June 15, 2023, around 3 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call near the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane.

A teenager suffering gunshot wounds was found near an apartment pool and pronounced dead at Regional One Medical Center. Several others were also shot and treated at Baptist East Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.

The next day, Memphis police arrested Ashantia Dillard in connection to the shooting.

Ashantia Dillard
Ashantia Dillard(Memphis Police Department)

Detectives continued to work the case and obtained an arrest warrant out of Shelby County Juvenile Court for a second, 15-year-old suspect involved in the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and developed information on the teen’s whereabouts.

Tuesday morning, Deputy marshals and Task Force Officers went to a home on Waterstone Oak Way in Memphis. The task force knocked and announced their presence at the door.

The teen surrendered and was arrested without incident or injury. He was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

He is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

