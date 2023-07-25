1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is dead after a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Midtown.
Memphis Police Department responded to the call at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday on Cooper Street and Central Avenue.
According to police, a driver in a Dodge Charger ran a red light at Central Avenue and struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Sonic.
The Chevrolet Sonic driver did not survive the crash.
Police say the suspect got out of their vehicle and left the scene on foot.
This is a preliminary crash investigation, said police.
