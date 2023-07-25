1 dead after hit-and-run in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is dead after a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Midtown.

Memphis Police Department responded to the call at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday on Cooper Street and Central Avenue.

According to police, a driver in a Dodge Charger ran a red light at Central Avenue and struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Sonic.

The Chevrolet Sonic driver did not survive the crash.

Police say the suspect got out of their vehicle and left the scene on foot.

This is a preliminary crash investigation, said police.

