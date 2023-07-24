Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to increasing heat and humidity this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week ahead will be hot, muggy, and mainly dry as a more typical summer-time pattern settles back into the Mid-South for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s and lows near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

