Woman killed, another injured in Frayser crash

(WMC Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead and 1 other victim is in the hospital after a crash in Frayser.

At 2:42 p.m., Memphis police responded to a one-vehicle crash at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue, where a vehicle struck a tree.

One female was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

