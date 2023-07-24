Woman killed, another injured in Frayser crash
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead and 1 other victim is in the hospital after a crash in Frayser.
At 2:42 p.m., Memphis police responded to a one-vehicle crash at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue, where a vehicle struck a tree.
One female was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
