Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Texas jury deliberates punishment for student in school shooting that wounded three

Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July...
Timothy Simpkins waits for closing arguments to begin in 371st District Court, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. On Monday, July 24, a jury began deliberating the sentence for Simpkins, who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury on Monday began deliberating the sentence for a 19-year-old who was found guilty of attempted capital murder in a 2021 shooting at a Dallas-area high school that wounded two other students and a teacher.

Timothy Simpkins faces up to life in prison following his conviction last week by the Tarrant County jury. Simpson was 18 when he opened fire on Oct. 6, 2021, inside Timberview High School in Arlington during a fight with Zaccheaus Selby, who was 15 at the time and was among those wounded.

Taking the witness stand during the trial’s punishment phase, he said that he understood what he did was wrong. Simpkins repeatedly told jurors that he carried the gun to defend himself.

“I’m truly sorry. I’m just asking for another chance,” Simpkins said. “I wish every day I could take it back. But I can’t.”

According to testimony, Selby went straight to Simpkins when he entered the classroom late that morning and began beating Simpkins. After the two were separated, Simpkins fired at Selby, striking him three times.

Another student was grazed by a bullet while running to safety, and a teacher was shot in the shoulder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Germantown gives update on water restriction
People living East of Forest Hill Road water restrictions lifted
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say
Tiffany Monette is charged with manslaughter
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting

Latest News

8-month-old, woman recovering after fatal weekend shooting
'No use' water order still in effect in Germantown
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
Bottled Water
Another water giveaway planned for Germantown residents
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to increasing heat and humidity this week