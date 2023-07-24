Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Suspects wanted for smash-and-grab robbery at a Covington jewelry store

Brasfield’s Jewelry
Brasfield’s Jewelry(Covington Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department is investigating a smash and grab burglary that that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the burglary that took place at Brasfield’s Jewelry on Highway 51 South around 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived, the front door was smashed out along with counters broken inside and jewelry taken.

Officers say moments after the burglary, Deputies of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department noticed two vehicles driving South on Highway 51 near Crosstown at high speeds.

Deputies chased the truck and passenger vehicle and were helped by the Munford Police Department. The pursuit continued into Shelby County and Millington Police Department officers spotted one of the suspect vehicles turning onto Wortham Road.

Officers then say the suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran into the woods. The suspects were described as three males wearing all black clothing.

The suspects have not been located at this time.

CPD then discovered the stolen jewelry and a gun in backpacks located in a white Nissan Altima.

Car recovered by police.
Car recovered by police.(Covington Police Department)

“This was an example of how our Tipton County and Shelby County law enforcement agencies are working jointly to identify the suspects in these cases. The deputies were in the right place at the right time to spot the suspect vehicles resulting in the recovery of the stolen items,” said Chief Donna Turner.

If anyone has information in this incident, please contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Germantown gives update on water restriction
People living East of Forest Hill Road water restrictions lifted
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting
Memphis Police Department
MPD: 3 in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road

Latest News

Woman killed, another injured in Frayser crash
Car used in getaway
Car used in getaway
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: late July heat creeps back into the Mid-South this week
7/24 First Alert Forecast: late July heat creeps back through upcoming week