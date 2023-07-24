Suspects wanted for smash-and-grab robbery at a Covington jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department is investigating a smash and grab burglary that that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the burglary that took place at Brasfield’s Jewelry on Highway 51 South around 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived, the front door was smashed out along with counters broken inside and jewelry taken.

Officers say moments after the burglary, Deputies of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department noticed two vehicles driving South on Highway 51 near Crosstown at high speeds.

Deputies chased the truck and passenger vehicle and were helped by the Munford Police Department. The pursuit continued into Shelby County and Millington Police Department officers spotted one of the suspect vehicles turning onto Wortham Road.

Officers then say the suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran into the woods. The suspects were described as three males wearing all black clothing.

The suspects have not been located at this time.

CPD then discovered the stolen jewelry and a gun in backpacks located in a white Nissan Altima.

Car recovered by police. (Covington Police Department)

“This was an example of how our Tipton County and Shelby County law enforcement agencies are working jointly to identify the suspects in these cases. The deputies were in the right place at the right time to spot the suspect vehicles resulting in the recovery of the stolen items,” said Chief Donna Turner.

If anyone has information in this incident, please contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

