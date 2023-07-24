Advertise with Us
Shelby County Mayor issues State of Emergency following last week’s storms

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is under a local State of Emergency following recent storms.

Mayor Lee Harris made the declaration Monday with many still facing issues stemming from the storms that passed through Tuesday and Friday.

The storms led to contaminated water in Germantown as well as widespread power outages that impacted more than 100,000 customers at the peak.

