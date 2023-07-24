People living East of Forest Hill Road water restrictions lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown gave an update on the current water crisis, announcing that the water is partially restored in certain areas.
Some of those locations with lifted water restrictions include:
- Glenda Road
- Scarlet Road
- Johnson Road
- Dogwood Road
- Fox Hills Circle
- Spring Hollow Lane
In addition to this, an interactive map, identifying the specific area in blue, is available at Germantown-TN.gov/WaterRestorationMap.
They released the following statement as well:
