People living East of Forest Hill Road water restrictions lifted

The City of Germantown and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have reached an agreement to allow water customers east of Forest Hill Irene Road to resume consumption and normal use of water from the City system effective Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. Some additional areas are also included.

TDEC has requested that additional testing be performed before making a decision regarding the remainder of the community. The additional testing is currently in process and results will be reviewed late into the evening. Customers outside of the area where the restriction has been lifted should wait until their area is released to complete any flushing.

Customers in the area east of Forest Hill-Irene Road must flush interior service lines to remove water that has been standing in interior pipes. Those in this area who have not detected the smell of diesel in their home may simply open all faucets, hot and cold, and allow them to run for five minutes. After this flushing of water service lines is complete, customers may resume their normal water consumption.

Those who have detected odor from the water in their home should follow the more extensive process that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided below:

Step 1: Open a couple of cold water taps and run for 15 minutes to clear the customer service line from main. Step 2: Open each cold tap one at a time and run that for 5 min to clean that specific line. Begin nearest to where water enters the building and move toward the farthest tap. Repeat for the rest of the cold taps. Step 3: Repeat steps 1 and 2 by running hot water through the taps. Step 4: Any dishes or clothing washed while the restriction was in place should be rewashed. Step 5: Water-using devices may require additional cleaning steps in addition to flushing (e.g., discarding ice). Consult the device manufacturer’s maintenance instructions.