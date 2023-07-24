Advertise with Us
MPD investigating threat made against MLGW CEO, family

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen
MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says threats were made against CEO Doug McGowen and his family.

MLGW released a statement Monday, calling the threat “out of bounds and inappropriate.”

MLGW says the investigation is being handled by Memphis police.

According to the police report, a woman showed up to McGowen’s home and confronted his wife.

The woman threated to “run her over” before driving off.

Police later showed up to the woman’s home and told her she was no longer allowed on McGowen’s property.

No charges have been filed at this time.

