Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mississippi governor requests federal assistance for tornado damage

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties hit by tornadoes and damaging storms that swept across the state over a five-day period in June
See the devastating tornado damage along Main Street at M&M Bank, First Missionary Baptist Church, and all the destroyed homes nearby.
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties hit by tornadoes and damaging storms that hammered the state over a five-day period in June, he announced Monday.

Reeves' office said the state is asking for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would include individual assistance for Jackson and Jasper counties, where severe weather caused significant damage. The state also requested public assistance for local governments in other affected areas.

“The state of Mississippi has been working diligently with local and federal partners to assess the damage stemming from these storms,” Reeves said in a news release. “This disaster declaration request is the next step forward as we continue to help Mississippians restore, rebuild, and recover. We’ll be here for as long as it takes.”

Reeves' office said 18 tornadoes struck Mississippi between June 14 and June 19. In Jasper County, the small, rural town of Louin bore the brunt of the damage from a tornado that killed 67-year-old George Jean Hayes and injured several others. Drone footage and photos showed wide expanses of debris-covered terrain, decimated homes and mangled trees.

Late that day, another severe storm pummeled the south Mississippi town of Moss Point. Photos showed homes with obliterated roofs and tilted power lines.

At least one more tornado struck Mississippi in June, for a total of 19. That broke a 49-year-old record for the number of tornadoes in the month, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was in 1974, when seven tornadoes hit the state in June.

Most Read

City of Germantown gives update on water restriction
People living East of Forest Hill Road water restrictions lifted
Man arrested and charged with vandalism after setting bathroom on fire
Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say
Tiffany Monette is charged with manslaughter
Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting

Latest News

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman