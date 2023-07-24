Advertise with Us
Men indicted for murder of 2 people found shot, in fiery crash

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been charged and indicted on first-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting in 2022.

Darius Springfield and Nakita Anderson of Somerville were killed last year, according to investigators.

The incident happened on June 24, 2022, when Somerville Police Department was called to a fiery car crash in front of a home on South Somerville Street.

When the fire was extinguished, two people were found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Kentavious Taylor and Brandon Austin were later identified as the shooters.

Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, vandalism and felony reckless endangerment.

Each are in the Fayette County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

