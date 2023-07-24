Memphis native, A’s All-Star Rooker discusses breakout season in Action News 5 exclusive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a moment every kid playing baseball dreams of: Hearing your name called to introduce you as a Major League All-Star.

Memphis native and Oakland A’s outfielder soaked in that experience for the first time in Seattle earlier this month.

“That was one of the more special moments I think,” said Rooker of hearing his name called. “Just kind of getting that realization that I actually was there, and I actually made the team, and I’m surrounded by all these players who are unbelievable at their craft.”

Rooker wasn’t satisfied with just making the team though. He made the most of his experience by smoking a double in his first All-Star at-bat.

“That was another cool part of it, was being able to get in there and actually get a hit, contribute to the game in some way,” says Rooker. “It kind of just made the experience that much more special.”

It’s been a breakout season for Rooker, who leads the A’s in home runs, RBIs, and OPS.

It’s also a year no one saw coming. Rooker spent the previous three seasons as a fringe Major League, playing 81 games for the Twins, Royals, and Padres with limited success.

“It was constantly kind of battling, you know wondering if that’s just what I was?” says Rooker. “If I was a guy who was maybe too good for Triple-A but not good enough for the big leagues.

“Or trying to figure out, are there one or two things I need to change? Or an approach adjustment I need to make to allow that success to carry over and something to click at the highest level.”

What kept Rooker believing he could eventually stick in the big leagues?

He actually points to his stint in Minnesota in 2021. It was unspectacular on paper. He played in 58 games, hit just .201 and had 9 home runs. But moments of magic mixed in there kept the fire burning.

“I think it was those periods of success where I really felt like ‘Ok, I think I can do this fairly consistently,’ says Rooker. “Consistently enough to get here and stay here and contribute and produce.

“It was kind of those little spurts of maybe a week to 10 days here and there where I was hitting really well with the Twins that kind of kept me believing that if I was given an extended look, an extended opportunity, that I could make the most of it.”

That opportunity came this spring, when Rooker won a starting job in the A’s outfield and came out of the gates scorching hot. He hit nine home runs with a league leading 1.245 OPS through the end of April.

A series against the Angels at the end of April where he hit three home runs in four games, including one off the man he calls the greatest player ever, Shohei Ohtani, is when the 901 native knew he was locked in.

“Where maybe in the past in the big leagues I’ve kind of felt like I’ve been a little defensive at times, like I’m just trying to survive as much as I can. During that series it kind of clicked that I was the one who was in control of the at-bat, who was dictating the pace of things, and who was really being the aggressor and being the offense in those times.”

In a season full of moments he’s craved for his entire career, the home run off Ohtani actually wasn’t his favorite.

That came on May 12 against the Rangers, when Rooker hit his first Major League walk-off home run

“The walk-off was cool, that was a good one,” says Rooker. “I’m trying to think, I guess I have three, I guess four walk-off home runs in my life, only one in the big leagues obviously.

“But yeah, that was a cool moment for sure.”

Rooker has gone from journeyman to All-Star. He was doubted and counted out over the last few years. Which makes this campaign all the more special.

To prove to those that didn’t think he could do it, including himself at times, that he belongs.

“It’s been a ton of fun,” says Rooker. “It makes everything worth it is what I guess I’m trying to say. It makes all the years-not all the years, it was four or five years of grinding and toiling in AAA trying to figure things out, it makes it all worth it.

“It’s been vindicating in a way. I’ve known, or I’ve felt like I’ve known that I’m good enough to be up here, and it’s been a good feeling to kind of prove that both to myself and to other people as well. "

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.