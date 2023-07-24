Man killed after fight outside Southaven bar

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is dead days after a fight outside a bar in Southaven.

The fight happened on July 20 after 11 p.m.

Police arrived at Dan McGuinness where they found a man who had suffered head trauma. He was rushed to the hospital.

The man, identified as Charlie Joyner, has been in a fight with his girlfriend Tiffany Monette. Police say surveillance footage shows the two arguing in the bar, with Monette attempting to leave and Joyner trying to stop her.

A witness told police they saw a woman driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was nudging Joyner as he stood in front of the vehicle.

Police say surveillance shows Monette leaving the parking lot at a high speed shortly after.

Joyner later died from his injuries.

Monette is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries/death.

