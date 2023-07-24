Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man who set fire to a bathroom inside of a grocery store.

According to police, Draun Lewis, 44, was on the premises of Kings Grocery on Springdale Street on June 20.

Police say that the workers reported Lewis was behaving suspiciously.

They also advised the officers that Lewis had set fire to the bathroom on the premises.

When officers arrived, Lewis fled the scene, prompting the officers to chase after him.

Lewis was taken into police custody and is facing a number of charges including criminal trespass.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting
Germantown Mayor speaks on water issues plaguing city
Germantown mayor gives update on current water restrictions
Water generic
Germantown officials provide community with drinking water, mayor asks for patience during crisis
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say

Latest News

Man arrested after setting fire to bathroom, police say
The pattern will be mainly dry, hot & humid this week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
City of Germantown gives update on water restriction
City of Germantown gives update on water restriction
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street