Man arrested after setting bathroom on fire in grocery store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man who set fire to a bathroom inside of a grocery store.

According to police, Draun Lewis, 44, was on the premises of Kings Grocery on Springdale Street on June 20.

Police say that the workers reported Lewis was behaving suspiciously.

They also advised the officers that Lewis had set fire to the bathroom on the premises.

When officers arrived, Lewis fled the scene, prompting the officers to chase after him.

Lewis was taken into police custody and is facing a number of charges including criminal trespass.

