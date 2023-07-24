Advertise with Us
Inmate escapes during mid-transport restroom break, on the run

Kurtis Elkins was reported missing Monday morning near the Benton-Marshall County line.
Kurtis Elkins was reported missing Monday morning near the Benton-Marshall County line.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BENTON CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are searching for an escaped inmate.

Sheriff’s deputies with Benton and Marshall County are involved in the search for Kurtis Elkins.

Officials say Elkins was being transported when he asked the corrections officer to pull over and let him use the restroom.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, Elkins ran off.

Elkins was last seen running toward Snow Lake Shores from Highway 4 near the Benton-Marshall County line.

Elkins is six feet tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and is in handcuffs.

