Inmate escapes during mid-transport restroom break, on the run

BENTON CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are searching for an escaped inmate.

Sheriff’s deputies with Benton and Marshall County are involved in the search for Kurtis Elkins.

Officials say Elkins was being transported when he asked the corrections officer to pull over and let him use the restroom.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, Elkins ran off.

Elkins was last seen running toward Snow Lake Shores from Highway 4 near the Benton-Marshall County line.

Elkins is six feet tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and is in handcuffs.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.