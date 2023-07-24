Former AT&T employee charged with fraudulently selling Apple products, only charging tax

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee of a Millington AT&T store has been charged with participating in a fraud scheme in which she allegedly gave several people Apple products at work without charging full price.

On June 26, ALERT detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were notified by an AT&T asset protection investigator that 27-year-old Jessica Richardson, an employee of a Millington store, had been participating in a scheme as far back as March, costing the store $10,493.96 in total.

Richardson was employed at the store since September 21, 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, between March 8 and 9, 2023, Richardson allegedly sold Apple products to four people in-store under fraudulent identities and only charging them for taxes.

On May 19, the asset protection investigator interviewed Richardson and confronted her about the fraudulent transactions. She said that she only knew one of the customers involved, knew she was in the wrong, and did not benefit from committing the fraud.

Richardson was fired on June 1.

She is charged with property theft of $10,000-$60,000, identity theft, criminal conspiracy to commit property theft of $10,000-$60,000, and criminal conspiracy to commit identity theft.

She was released on her own recognizance Monday and is due in court Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.