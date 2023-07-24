First Alert Forecast: late July heat creeps back into the Mid-South this week

MONDAY: Sunshine looks to be around to kick off the new work week across the Mid-South. Tolerable humidity levels hang around as temperatures gradually make their way back toward the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. A late day storm or two can’t be ruled out – mainly north of I-40, but most areas will remain dry. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds across the Mid-South as the week wears on. Expect highs to top out in the lower to middle 90s as humidity levels remain tolerable for the season. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out, but most locale will remain dry. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet weather prevails for much of the week across the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies as temperature turn seasonably toasty along with gradually increasing humidity levels. Feels like temperatures could crest above 105° at times by late week. A weak disturbance could kick up a few storms by Friday and into the weekend, through more hours than not will remain dry.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

