FedEx pilots reject tentative deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx pilots have rejected a tentative agreement with the company.

According to a statement released Monday, pilots will now regroup to prepare for the next steps of reaching an agreement for a new deal.

The FedEx Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) leadership will also meet to discuss a timeline for figuring out pilot group priorities moving forward.

“Our members have spoken and we will now regroup and prepare for the next steps. In the coming weeks, the FedEx ALPA leadership will meet to establish a timeline for assessing pilot group priorities moving forward. FedEx pilots remain unified and that will drive a new path that will help produce an agreement that all FedEx pilots will be proud to support.”

Now, the National Mediation Board will meet with both parties. There’s no word on when that may happen.

The pilots remain under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021, and entered mediation in October 2022.

In May, the pilots agreed to strike if necessary.

