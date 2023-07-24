FedEx pilots reject tentative deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx pilots have rejected a tentative agreement with the company.
According to a statement released Monday, pilots will now regroup to prepare for the next steps of reaching an agreement for a new deal.
The FedEx Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) leadership will also meet to discuss a timeline for figuring out pilot group priorities moving forward.
Now, the National Mediation Board will meet with both parties. There’s no word on when that may happen.
The pilots remain under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021, and entered mediation in October 2022.
In May, the pilots agreed to strike if necessary.
