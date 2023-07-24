Empty fireworks container leads to evacuation at Walmart in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart in Horn Lake was evacuated Monday morning.

Police were called to the Walmart Super Center on Goodman Road due to a report of a suspicious package.

As a precaution, the store was evacuated.

The suspicious item was determined to be an empty fireworks container, which was found on the back loading dock.

The item was removed and the store has been reopened.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.