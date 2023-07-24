Advertise with Us
Empty fireworks container leads to evacuation at Walmart in Horn Lake

The device that was found at Walmart that led to the evacuation
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart in Horn Lake was evacuated Monday morning.

Police were called to the Walmart Super Center on Goodman Road due to a report of a suspicious package.

As a precaution, the store was evacuated.

The suspicious item was determined to be an empty fireworks container, which was found on the back loading dock.

The item was removed and the store has been reopened.

