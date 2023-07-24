Counselor shares coping strategist to navigate life transitions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life often throws up curve balls.

We go through many transitions in life like starting a new job, getting married, moving or retirement.

Licensed Professional Counselor Elizabeth Drain with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share coping strategies to be able to a navigate through those life transitions.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.