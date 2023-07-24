Advertise with Us
Counselor shares coping strategist to navigate life transitions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life often throws up curve balls.

We go through many transitions in life like starting a new job, getting married, moving or retirement.

Licensed Professional Counselor Elizabeth Drain with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share coping strategies to be able to a navigate through those life transitions.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

