Another water giveaway planned for Germantown residents

(Myrtle Beach TheDigitel / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay via MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A bottled water giveaway is planned in both Germantown and Collierville for residents who lack clean water.

One case per vehicle will be given away at Forest Hill Elementary at 3368 Forest Hill Elementary from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Residents can also bring their own containers to fill at Bailey Station Elementary at 3435 Bailey Station Road in Collierville from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday.

The giveaway comes as many in Germantown still lack drinkable water after diesel fuel leaked into the water supply.

City officials say diesel fuel from a generator leaked into the underground reservoir during power outages this week.

