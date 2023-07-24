Advertise with Us
8-month-old, woman recovering after fatal weekend shooting

By Stephanie Douglas and Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a shooting over the weekend that left one man dead and four others injured, including an eight-month-old baby girl.

That eight-month-old baby girl is still at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. Another woman is recovering in Regional One Hospital.

But we’ve also learned that a shooting that injured a 16-year-old two weeks ago on South Perkins Road may be linked to Saturday’s shooting on Meadows Lane.

We reached out to MPD for more details and are waiting to hear back.

Neighbors in the area say Saturday’s shooting happened around 4 p.m. while family members were gathered outside a home to honor the 16-year-old who was killed and dropped off at a Z-Mart gas station in Parkway Village on June 10.

Some neighbors say during the vigil, they saw a black Infiniti pull up and someone shoot at the people outside, including the eight-month-old baby girl.

As for the man who was shot and killed, MPD has not released his name or any other information about who he was.

A family member believes the shooters could be teenagers.

Action News 5 will provide updates as we learn more.

