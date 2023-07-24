8-month-old among several shot at Parkway Village home
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 8-month-old child was among several people shot Saturday.
Officers were called to a shooting on Meadows Lane near Almo Avenue just before 4 p.m.
When police arrived, they found 5 people that were injured.
A male victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The youngest victim was 8 months old. That child remains in the hospital in non-critical condition.
Three other adults were injured; one remains in the hospital in non-critical condition, while the others have since been released.
There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.
