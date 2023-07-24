8-month-old among several shot at Parkway Village home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 8-month-old child was among several people shot Saturday.

Officers were called to a shooting on Meadows Lane near Almo Avenue just before 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 5 people that were injured.

A male victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The youngest victim was 8 months old. That child remains in the hospital in non-critical condition.

Three other adults were injured; one remains in the hospital in non-critical condition, while the others have since been released.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.