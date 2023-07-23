Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.
FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A shooting early Saturday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men, police said.

Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when gunfire rang out from an alley at a group of people.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city’s South Side.

Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
Germantown Mayor speaks on water issues plaguing city
Germantown mayor gives update on current water restrictions
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting
Water generic
Germantown officials provide community with drinking water, mayor asks for patience during crisis

Latest News

FILE - Police were still looking for the gunman on Sunday.
Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie,’ in 1st, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ in 2nd, fuel historic box office bonanza
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.