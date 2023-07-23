Advertise with Us
REPORTS: Former Ole Miss football fan-favorite significantly injured in crash

Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael...
Mississippi defensive lineman KD Hill (55) celebrates his sacking Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, unseen, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss football defensive tackle has reportedly suffered a ”career-ending” injury after he and his brother were involved in a car accident.

According to 247Sports and multiple outlets involved with Ole Miss, KD Hill, 23, suffered major injuries after a wreck on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama on Saturday.

KD Hill, 23: photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics
KD Hill, 23: photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics(Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

The university’s football page also shared its thoughts for Hill, who wore the historic No. 38 of a late and great Rebel Chucky Mullins last season.

Hill was a critical member of the front seven from 2018-2022 and is known to be well-liked by the Rebel faithful and the community of Oxford. He recorded 58 tackles, four tackles four loss, and a sack in his five-year career at Ole Miss and was invited to the New York Jets training camp despite going undrafted in the year’s NFL draft.

There were no fatalities in the crash. It is believed that Hill’s career is over due to injuries sustained.

Hill and his brother are reportedly in stable condition.

