MPD: 3 in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people in critical condition on Sunday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call regarding three individuals who had been shot on the 6300 block of Winchester Road.

Two were taken to Regional One Hospital, and one was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time during this ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.