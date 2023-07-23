Advertise with Us
MPD: 3 in critical condition after shooting on Winchester Road

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people in critical condition on Sunday morning.

Around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call regarding three individuals who had been shot on the 6300 block of Winchester Road.

Two were taken to Regional One Hospital, and one was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time during this ongoing investigation.

