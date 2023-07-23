MPD: 1 juvenile in critical condition, 1 dead, and 3 more injured after shooting on Meadows Lane
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and four critically injured.
Around 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Meadows Lane near Almo Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that 5 people were injured.
A male victim was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Two female victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, along with a juvenile.
One additional male was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD is still investigating.
