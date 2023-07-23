Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

MPD: 1 juvenile in critical condition, 1 dead, and 3 more injured after shooting on Meadows Lane

MPD: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting on Meadows Lane
MPD: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting on Meadows Lane(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and four critically injured.

Around 3:59 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Meadows Lane near Almo Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that 5 people were injured.

A male victim was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Two female victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, along with a juvenile.

One additional male was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD is still investigating.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
A tree on top of a car in Memphis after storms hit Friday
Person in hospital after tree falls on Jeep
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Water still not safe to drink in Germantown after diesel fuel found in water supply
Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Felony warrant dropped against Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’

Latest News

Water generic
Germantown officials provide community with drinking water, mayor asks for patience during crisis
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting
Saturday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a dry and mild pattern for now, but the heat and humidity will soon return
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 22, 2023