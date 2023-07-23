MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
Around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place on Mcneil Street near Stonewall Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information at the time.
