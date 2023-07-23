MPD: 1 dead after shooting on Mcneil Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place on Mcneil Street near Stonewall Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at the time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.