MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on Kerr Avenue
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.
Around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place on Kerr Avenue near Clancy Street.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at the time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.