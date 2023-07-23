Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on Kerr Avenue

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on Kerr Avenue
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on Kerr Avenue(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Around 8:52 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place on Kerr Avenue near Clancy Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at the time.

