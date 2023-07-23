Germantown receives water testing results, holds emergency meeting

Advertise with Us
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) -The City of Germantown has remained under an order to not ingest or bathe in the water after a diesel fuel contamination tainted the city’s water supply.

Now, the city is focused on running tests on the quality of the water following the crisis.

Citizens were advised to only use the water for flushing toilets.

With the conclusion of the most recent Germantown Emergency Operations meeting, the city received test results for water samples submitted for testing.

Unfortunately, some of the samples came back with trace amounts of diesel detected.

With that in mind, the city is still working to flush hydrants in several locations.

They will also continue to work with TDEC agency officials.

Additional samples will be collected and submitted for testing tomorrow morning and the results will be expedited.

They expect to have results by late Sunday afternoon.

