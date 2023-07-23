Advertise with Us
Comfortable for now but First Alert to dangerous heat this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another comfortable day with high temperatures near 90 degrees and low humidity. There could be a stray shower that may pop up this afternoon, but the chance will be low. The pattern will stay mainly dry this week, but temperatures will gradually head back up into the mid to upper 90s midweek with humidity levels rising then too. Feels like temperatures will return to the triple digits as early as Tuesday and persist through much of the week with low rain chances.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 with a light Northwest wind at 5MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm.

