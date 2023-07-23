Advertise with Us
City of Germantown gives update on water restriction

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown gave an update on the current water crisis and the road to recovering the city’s water supply.

They released the following statement via Twitter:

Action News 5 will keep you updated during this difficult time.

