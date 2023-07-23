City of Germantown gives update on water restriction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown gave an update on the current water crisis and the road to recovering the city’s water supply.

They released the following statement via Twitter:

The order to use water only for flushing toilets is still in place. Results have been received from today’s round of testing. The team is currently reviewing results with TDEC. We hope to have additional information to share later this evening.

