Your First Alert to a dry and mild pattern for now, but the heat and humidity will soon return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A northerly flow is driving cool, dry air into the Mid-South this evening keeping a mild pattern in place for the second half of the weekend. The dry pattern will remain for the next few days, but the heat and humidity will soon ramp up to a more typical summer-time pattern for our area.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light West wind and afternoon highs near 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

