Your First Alert to a calmer and drier pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A much needed break from the stormy weather along with cooler temperatures and lower humidity is in store for the Mid-South this weekend. A dry pattern will remain in place well into next week, but humidity and temperatures will gradually increase along the way.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, a light North wind, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATUDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

