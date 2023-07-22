Advertise with Us
Woman chases down teens for throwing milkshake at car, threatens them with gun, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after chasing down a group of teens and threatening them with a gun.

According to deputies, on July 14, 5 teens were in a vehicle parked adjacent to Heaven Wilson, 20, when one of the teens threw a milkshake out of the car and unintentionally hit Wilson’s vehicle.

Deputies say that Wilson—angered—chased after the teens in her vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before blocking them.

Once Wilson cornered the teens with her vehicle, she exited the vehicle and pulled out a gun, cursing and threatening: “Y’all f*cked with the wrong one.”

SCSO says that Wilson then proceeded to damage the teens’ vehicle as well as some of their personal belongings, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Wilson is now facing a number of charges including vandalism and aggravated robbery.

