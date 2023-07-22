Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Update: Germantown water advisory

Water generic
Water generic
By Sydney Gray
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Germantown residents spent their Saturday morning grabbing cases of water.

The city’s been without safe drinking water since Thursday night. City officials have been providing bottled water in the midst of a crisis.

“I don’t’ like it but it happened and at least the city is doing something for us,” said Robbie Inman, a Germantown resident.

City officials say results for the first round of water sample testing were delayed because of overnight power outages at the MLGW testing lab.

“We’ve also done some independent testing as well and the independent testing we’ve taken 15 samples from a radius around the water treatment facility and so we hope to get those back soon as well, " said Germantown Mayor, Mike Palazzolo.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo says they’ve been working around the clock to fix the issue.

“We have been through so much as a region over the last month whether it be thunderstorms, pop up flash flooding, power outages, and now a spillage at our water plant it seems like it’s unending at times but we’re gonna get this fixed and operable and safe,” said Palazzolo.

For three hours cars lined up to get their case to take home to their families.

Longtime Germantown resident Robbie Inman came to pick up water for his neighbor.

“My neighbor across the street isn’t able to get out so I’m gonna give her half of mine, if we gotta get some more then we’ll go buy it, I’m sure some place in Shelby County has bottled water,” said Inman.

Mayor Palazzolo says they’re in a state of emergency, but he’s thankful for the truckload of water they were able to provide.

He’s now asking for patience.

“We take water for granted and we need it and when you don’t have it ... obviously that’s something that tries peoples patience and they’re frustrated and I would just encourage the people of Germantown we’re working hard on it,” said Palazzolo.

“If you’re not patient then we don’t love each other,” said Inman.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
A tree on top of a car in Memphis after storms hit Friday
Person in hospital after tree falls on Jeep
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Water still not safe to drink in Germantown after diesel fuel found in water supply
Police investigate after woman found dead in South Memphis

Latest News

Germantown Mayor speaks on water issues plaguing city
Germantown mayor gives update on current water restrictions
MPD generic
Man critical after shooting near Memphis airport
Thousands without power following severe storms, MLGW works around the clock
MLGW: Some customers to be without power past Sunday
A spotty shower possible in the afternoon today or tomorrow but most will stay dry.
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast