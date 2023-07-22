Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Police investigate after woman found dead in South Memphis

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in South Memphis on Friday.

At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a person-down call in the 1400 block of Florida Street, where a woman was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the exact cause of her fatal injuries is undetermined at this time. Those “injuries” were not specified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
University of Memphis warns public of robbery on campus
New details emerge in robbery on University of Memphis campus
Millington fire
Shelby County Fire Department investigates house fire in Millington

Latest News

State lawmakers discuss HSUD outages, solutions
Mental evaluation delayed for mother of Sequoia Samuels
Mid-South barber gains traction on TikTok for special connection with clients
Thousands without power following severe storms, MLGW works around the clock
Over 74,000 without power as storms move through Mid-South