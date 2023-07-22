Police investigate after woman found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in South Memphis on Friday.

At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a person-down call in the 1400 block of Florida Street, where a woman was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the exact cause of her fatal injuries is undetermined at this time. Those “injuries” were not specified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

