MLGW: Some customers to be without power past Sunday

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of 1:00 p.m. Friday, MLGW says they have restored 14,000 outages from the 24,000 that was reported since Tuesday’s serve storm.

The recent storm that took place Friday afternoon, caused another 60,000 customers to lose power. As of right now it stands to approximately 70,000 without power.

Crews will focus on outages that get the most customers back on quickly as possible. Some crews will still be focused on customers who have been without power since Tuesday.

Doug McGowen, president and CEO of MLGW, says there is no estimate for restoration of power and it will certainly extend past Sunday.

Important Safety Reminders and Tips:

  • Call 211 for emergency shelter and other resources.
  • Customers who currently receive SNAP can apply for replacement benefits HERE
  • An MLGW emergency response dashboard is online HERE
  • Always call 901-528-4465 to report emergencies like downed powerlines and gas leaks. MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines. DO NOT TOUCH or cut limbs across powerlines. They could be energized (hot).
  • MLGW customers can report power outages and check the status of their outage through My Account or by calling the automated outage number: 901-544-6500. Customers can also check the online outage map HERE

