Man critical after shooting near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:52 a.m. on Millbranch Road and Goodhaven Drive.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital.

Officers detained one man, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.