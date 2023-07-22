Advertise with Us
Man critical after shooting near Memphis airport

By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:52 a.m. on Millbranch Road and Goodhaven Drive.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital.

Officers detained one man, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

