Germantown mayor gives update on current water restrictions

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) -Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Public Works Director Bo Mills provided an update to residents about the current water restrictions and the timeline for fixing the issue.

In the post to social media, the Mayor pointed out the city was working diligently to get the water tested and cured of its diesel contamination. He even addressed the public’s concerns, citing the city’s priority is keeping the people up to date.

The Mayor and the Public Works released the following statement:

Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Public Works Director Bo Mills provide an update to residents on the current water restriction. pic.twitter.com/uR8v3WZUdS — City of Germantown (@germantowntenn) July 22, 2023

The City of Germantown will continue giving updates on the current water restrictions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.