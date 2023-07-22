Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Germantown mayor gives update on current water restrictions

Germantown Mayor speaks on water issues plaguing city
Germantown Mayor speaks on water issues plaguing city(City of Germantown)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) -Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Public Works Director Bo Mills provided an update to residents about the current water restrictions and the timeline for fixing the issue.

In the post to social media, the Mayor pointed out the city was working diligently to get the water tested and cured of its diesel contamination. He even addressed the public’s concerns, citing the city’s priority is keeping the people up to date.

The Mayor and the Public Works released the following statement:

The City of Germantown will continue giving updates on the current water restrictions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
A tree on top of a car in Memphis after storms hit Friday
Person in hospital after tree falls on Jeep
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Water still unsafe to drink in the Germantown area after diesel spill
Water still not safe to drink in Germantown after diesel fuel found in water supply
Police investigate after woman found dead in South Memphis

Latest News

Water generic
Update: Germantown water advisory
MPD generic
Man critical after shooting near Memphis airport
Thousands without power following severe storms, MLGW works around the clock
MLGW: Some customers to be without power past Sunday
A spotty shower possible in the afternoon today or tomorrow but most will stay dry.
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast