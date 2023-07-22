Advertise with Us
A dry and much calmer pattern this weekend!

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A nice weekend is in store for the Mid-South. The pattern will be cooler and humidity will be lower today and tomorrow. The pattern will stay dry next week but temperatures will gradually head back up into the mid 90s midweek with humidity levels rising then too.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm both days.

