Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Driver critically injured after running red light, hitting Bud Light truck, troopers say

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Troopers in Florida say a driver is in critical condition after running a red light and crashing into a semitruck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Boy Scout Boulevard in Orange County.

Authorities said the driver of a 2020 Chevy Malibu ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a semi that was making a turn at the signal.

The truck was carrying Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products. The impact of the crash sent beer cans across the roadway.

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)

The 37-year-old man driving the Malibu was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, of the semi remained at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers said the roadway was able to reopen about three hours after the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
University of Memphis warns public of robbery on campus
New details emerge in robbery on University of Memphis campus
Millington fire
Shelby County Fire Department investigates house fire in Millington

Latest News

State lawmakers discuss HSUD outages, solutions
Mental evaluation delayed for mother of Sequoia Samuels
Mid-South barber gains traction on TikTok for special connection with clients
Chris Newson, the "OG Barber"
Mid-South barber gains traction on TikTok for special connection with clients
FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say