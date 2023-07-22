Advertise with Us
Blytheville man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years in prison

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man will spend nearly three decades behind bars after he was found guilty in an Aug. 2020 murder case.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood, a two-day trial was held for Jeremy Reed.

On Wednesday, July 19, a jury found Reed guilty of first-degree murder and an enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime. A judge also sentenced Reed to 35 years in prison

Reed was arrested for the murder of 52-year-old Willie Wright.

Wright was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home in the 800-block of East Rose in Blytheville.

He was taken to a Great River Medical Center where he later died.

