Blytheville man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years in prison

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man will spend nearly three decades behind bars after he was found guilty in an Aug. 2020 murder case.

According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood, a two-day trial was held for Jeremy Reed.

On Wednesday, July 19, a jury found Reed guilty of first-degree murder and an enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime. A judge also sentenced Reed to 35 years in prison

Reed was arrested for the murder of 52-year-old Willie Wright.

Wright was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home in the 800-block of East Rose in Blytheville.

He was taken to a Great River Medical Center where he later died.

