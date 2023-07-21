Your First Alert to the threat of more storms followed by a drier, cooler, and calmer pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of upper level disturbances riding along a cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow bringing rain, thunderstorms, and the threat of another round of severe weather to the Mid-South. Storms late tonight and tomorrow will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. This will be followed by lower humidity and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms along with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs again in the mid to upper 90s.

