WATCH: MPD searches for suspects in gas station carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the men responsible for a carjacking that took place at a Hollywood-area gas station on Wednesday.

Outside the Valero gas station located at 2456 Chelsea Avenue, police say a man was about to get into his car when a stranger approached him and put a handgun on his back, demanding the keys to the man’s car.

Police say the victim dropped the keys and ran for his life.

A second suspect picked up the victim’s keys, and the two men took off in the victim’s brown 2016 Honda Accord.

The car was last seen in the area of Northaven Drive and North Watkins Street in Northaven.

Police say the first suspect is described as having worn a black ski mask, blue t-shirt with white lettering, black jeans, and red slides.

The second suspect is described as having worn a Houston Rockets No. 13 James Harden basketball jersey, black jeans, and black/red slides.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

