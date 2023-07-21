State lawmakers discuss HSUD outages, solutions

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi lawmakers met in Holly Springs on Friday to discuss possible solutions to better serve Holly Springs Utility District (HSUD) customers.

Assistant electric superintendent of HSUD, Michael Howell, said there is a lot to be done.

When asked if he sees the utility’s infrastructure collapsing one day, Howell replied, “It’s already collapsing.”

“Transformer poles rotten, things like that, and we have to get up to date on it,” he said.

Howell has been with HSUD for over four decades and said one of the biggest issues within the utility is the lack of resources.

“We have been talking for years and years and we haven’t had any success in getting things up to date,” said Howell.

HSUD only has five or six linemen to serve more than 10,000 customers, Howell said.

He said they need on average 35 to 40 linemen to repair lines, install new power, and cut rights-of-ways.

Howell said that even if they were fully staffed, it could still take 10 years to just clear all right-of-ways in the coverage area.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) reports over 70% of its 3,000 complaints this year have come from customers from HSUD.

“We’ve been told about live wires being down and no one from Holly Springs being able to help. I believe Mr. Howell and the five linemen are doing the best that they can, but that’s the situation that you have when you are under-resourced,” said Melanie Farrell with TVA.

In March, a TVA report for HSUD offered two key recommendations for the utility: hire a qualified general manager and complete a full system assessment.

Local leaders said they are committed to making sure Holly Springs’ power issues are resolved.

“There are some things that are going to take a little time,” said State Representative John Faulkner. “And I hope and pray that we work together and be patient and I think we would come out on the other side better than we are right now.”

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson was not at the meeting but did post on Facebook showing tree crews cutting right-of-ways.

The public will be able to comment during a July 31 meeting from seven to nine at the Eddie Smith Multi-Purpose Center.

