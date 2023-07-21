Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Person in hospital after tree falls on Jeep

A tree on top of a car in Memphis after storms hit Friday
A tree on top of a car in Memphis after storms hit Friday(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon as storms moved through the Mid-South.

A tree fell on top of a Jeep at South Perkins and Park Avenue.

It’s unknown what condition the driver is in.

The tree was toppled as storms moved through the Memphis metro, a common sight in the past several weeks.

Action News 5 has crews across the area surveying the damage, which includes thousands of power outages.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Hampton, aka "Finesse2Tymes"
Texas officials issue arrest warrant for Memphis rapper ‘Finesse2tymes’
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Germantown tap water unsafe to drink after diesel fuel leak, city officials say
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
Powerlines down in Southaven due to crash
University of Memphis warns public of robbery on campus
New details emerge in robbery on University of Memphis campus
Millington fire
Shelby County Fire Department investigates house fire in Millington

Latest News

MLGW mobile food pantry
MLGW to host mobile food pantry
Thousands without power following severe storms, MLGW works around the clock
Over 70,000 power outages as storms move through Mid-South
K9 Rex sits happily with his toy three days after he was struck by lightning while off-duty at...
K9 officer struck by lightning now recovering at home, say Dyersburg police
SCSO investigates a fatal shooting at Martha’s Point
1 woman dead after fatal shooting at Martha’s Point, SCSO says