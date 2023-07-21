Person in hospital after tree falls on Jeep
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon as storms moved through the Mid-South.
A tree fell on top of a Jeep at South Perkins and Park Avenue.
It’s unknown what condition the driver is in.
The tree was toppled as storms moved through the Memphis metro, a common sight in the past several weeks.
Action News 5 has crews across the area surveying the damage, which includes thousands of power outages.
