Person in hospital after tree falls on Jeep

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon as storms moved through the Mid-South.

A tree fell on top of a Jeep at South Perkins and Park Avenue.

It’s unknown what condition the driver is in.

The tree was toppled as storms moved through the Memphis metro, a common sight in the past several weeks.

Action News 5 has crews across the area surveying the damage, which includes thousands of power outages.

