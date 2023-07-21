Over 70,000 power outages as storms move through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With storms still passing through the Mid-South, the number of outages in personal households and businesses continues to grow.

According to the MLGW outage map, the number of customers affected is currently over 70,000 as of 3:30 p.m., July 21.

This means that several customers throughout the Mid-South are still without power as the storms continue to rage.

Action News 5 spoke with Doug McGowan, CEO of MLGW, about the recent outages and the company’s efforts to restore power in a timely manner.

Storms earlier in the week left approximately 141,000 MLGW customers in Memphis and Shelby County without power. This prompted MLGW to work around the clock, knocking the number down to 13,000 within a matter of 48 hours.

Now, with current conditions, MLGW is working to mediate that old damage while working on the new outages.

MLGW outage map track how many customers are affected by outages in the area (MLGW)

