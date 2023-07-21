Advertise with Us
NWS issues flash flood warning for Mid-South

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Mid-South.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 a.m. due to heavy thunderstorms on Friday

NWS says 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected.

Desoto, Marshal, Fayette, and Shelby County are included in this warning: Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Piperton, Rossville, Capleville, Parkway Village, White Station, Fairhaven, Plum Point, Handy Corner, and Cayce.

Turn around, and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.

