NWS issues flash flood warning for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for multiple counties in the Mid-South.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 a.m. due to heavy thunderstorms on Friday

NWS says 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected.

Desoto, Marshal, Fayette, and Shelby County are included in this warning: Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Piperton, Rossville, Capleville, Parkway Village, White Station, Fairhaven, Plum Point, Handy Corner, and Cayce.

Turn around, and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.